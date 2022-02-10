HIGH POINT
The High Point Parks and Recreation Department is looking for a few good memories.
Officials are asking High Pointers to share their special memories and vintage photos related to City Lake Park, which is amid a $23.1 million renovation project. When the park reopens this summer, the memories and photos will be incorporated into a “wall of history” inside the old gymnasium building, which is being converted into a meeting and events center.
“It’s going to be a tribute to the history of High Point City Lake Park,” explained Tracy Pegram, assistant director of parks and recreation.
“We feel like there’s a lot of history that’s taken place there since the park was built back in the 1930s. I’ve heard stories of family memories, like people who took their kids to the park every summer, and kids who went with their family and now they’re grown adults taking their own kids to the park. We’ve heard about family picnics, people getting engaged there, all sorts of things. We know those stories exist, and we’re wanting to tell some of those stories on the wall.”
The history wall will include a timeline highlighting historical milestones at the municipal park, which opened in 1935 and has undergone several renovations since then.
The wall also will acknowledge some of the significant competitions that have been held at City Lake Park, from national swimming and diving championships to Golden Gloves boxing competitions. Numerous future Olympic swimmers competed at the park, as did a couple of future heavyweight boxing champions, Ken Norton and Leon Spinks.
As much as anything, though, officials want to highlight personal memories that were made at the park, reflecting the role the park has played in the lives of High Pointers through the decades.
“We’re looking for stories that show how meaningful and important that park has been to them,” Pegram said.
Did your family picnic at City Lake Park? Did your parents cheer you on as you competed in swim meets or as you took your first intrepid plunge from the pool’s infamous high diving board? Did you shag at the open-air pavilion overlooking the pool? Do you remember riding the miniature train as a child, screaming every time the train passed through the tunnel? Do you remember climbing on the playground’s vintage airplane or burning your legs on the tall metal sliding board? Do you recall walking across the dam?
Those are the kinds of memories officials are hoping to preserve and share.
“We’ll have several panels with important dates on them, and we’ll have old photographs and newspaper clippings,” Pegram said. “But we’re also going to have a TV with a video of people telling stories about what City Lake Park means to them, so we need people to come tell us their stories.”
The deadline to share your stories and photographs with parks and recreation officials is Feb. 18.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
