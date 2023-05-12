NEW YORK — Wall Street edged lower Thursday, weighed down by a sharp drop for The Walt Disney Co. and flaring fears about the health of some U.S. banks.

The S&P 500 lost 7.02 points, or 0.2%, to 4,130.62, with two out of every three stocks in the index falling. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 221.82, or 0.7%, to 33,309.51, while the Nasdaq composite rose 22.06, or 0.2%, to 12,328.51.

