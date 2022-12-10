HIGH POINT
Loren and Joyce Hill never could’ve imagined a viral pandemic benefiting their health, but it has.
In March 2020, when COVID-19 reared its ugly head and began shutting down public facilities, the High Point couple took to the outdoors for fresh air and exercise — not to mention sanity — by initiating a daily walking routine.
More than 2½ years later, they’re still at it — and they haven’t missed a day.
“We’re sort of blown away by it,” says Loren, who serves as the Carolina Core regional economic development director for the Piedmont Triad Partnership. “We never dreamed we’d do this much walking, but we just never stopped.”
When they walk Sunday — probably at High Point City Lake Park, one of their favorite spots — it will be their 1,000th consecutive day of walking.
“A thousand days is a landmark I never imagined we would achieve, so I’m tickled to death,” Joyce says.
More important than the milestone itself, though, are the medical milestones the couple achieved along the way. Loren, 68, lost 103 pounds and was able to postpone much-needed knee replacement surgery. Joyce, 69, who has chronic lymphocytic leukemia, says walking has helped her battle the disease.
“My oncologist has said my walking is saving my life, which is pretty powerful,” she says.
“I have a motivation that a lot of people don’t have.”
Although Joyce had been a walker for decades, she and Loren mark March 16, 2020, as the day they began their 1,000-day journey, because that’s the day Loren began walking, triggered by the onset of the pandemic. He had been teaching water aerobics at YWCA High Point, but walking was a more difficult, higher-impact exercise for him.
“I have challenged knees,” he explains. “I was anticipating knee replacement surgery, but I needed to lose some weight first. When the pandemic hit and gyms started closing, I knew I couldn’t sit around doing nothing, so I joined Joyce for a walk.”
Loren struggled at first, walking with a cane and resting at every park bench he came to, as his knees screamed at him to take a break. Things got better, though.
“Within 30 days, I was walking 45 minutes to an hour at a time,” he says. “It just became easier and easier. Joyce still leaves me in the dust when we walk, but we still walk near each other. It’s been great for us.”
Some days the couple walk together, other days they walk individually, but they say they haven’t missed a day since that first walk nearly 1,000 days ago. Neither rain, nor sleet, nor snow, nor outpatient surgery, nor COVID-19, nor traveling kept them from their appointed rounds. If the weather was rainy, they walked under the park’s picnic shelters.
“I’ll walk if it’s below zero outside,” Joyce says. “I don’t care — I just bundle up. If it’s 100 degrees and high humidity, I’ll just shower when I get home. Nothing gets in the way of walking.”
That includes chemotherapy, which Joyce began in March, after her doctors discovered enlarged lymph nodes.
Loren says he’ll still need knee replacement surgery at some point, but losing weight and strengthening his leg muscles has allowed him to put it off for a few years.
And in the meantime, he and Joyce plan to keep on walking.
“It’s a habit for us now,” Loren says. “We’re not going to stop just because we hit 1,000 days.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com
