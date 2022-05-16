TRIAD — Some candidates will advance while others will call it a day as voters settle primary elections today.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. today for voters who didn’t cast ballots during early voting, which ended Saturday.
The contests on the ballot include the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, N.C. General Assembly, statewide and local judgeships and county offices such as sheriff, district attorney, county commissioners and school boards. Voters in approximately 30 municipalities across the state, including Greensboro and Lexington, will also go to the polls to elect mayors and city council members.
Winners from the Republican and Democratic primaries advance to the Nov. 8 general election. They will join candidates who didn’t have a primary challenge.
In Guilford County, voters will decide the fate of a $1.7 billion school construction bond package and a proposed quarter-cent increase in the county sales tax.
Here’s a look at common questions about primary voting:
Q. Can I cast my ballot at any poll within my county as during early voting?
A. No. Today you have to vote at the local polling place for your precinct.
Q. Can I same-day register and vote as during early voting?
A. No. To cast a ballot on primary election day, you had to be a registered voter by late April.
Q. If I’m in line when the polls are scheduled to close, can I vote?
A. Yes. Anyone in line at 7:30 p.m. is allowed to vote.
Q. Do I have to show a photo ID?
A. No. The photo ID requirement to vote is on hold while a legal challenge to the measure is adjudicated by the courts.
Q. What races can I vote for today?
A. It depends on how you are registered to vote.
Registered Republicans can vote in the GOP primary but not the Democratic primary, while registered Democrats can vote in the Democratic primary but not the Republican primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary but not both party primaries.
In Guilford County, all voters regardless of registration status can cast a ballot in the two bond referendum issues.
