HIGH POINT — If early voting is any indication, North Carolina’s turnout for today’s election may be unusually high for a non-presidential election year.
In-person early voting concluded this past weekend, and as of Monday the State Board of Elections reported that 2,152,369 votes had been cast in person and by mail, up 5.6% from 2018 and 96% from 2014.
The statewide total amounts to 29% of North Carolina’s 7.4 million registered voters.
The high early voting totals in 2018 presaged an overall high voter turnout. It was 53% that year — the highest in any presidential midterm election since 1990 — compared to 44% in 2014.
Early voting locally did not follow the statewide trend. Guilford County recorded 107,234 early and mail-in votes, which is 28.3%, but that’s down 1.2% from the 108,489 four years ago, according to figures compiled by Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University.
Davidson County posted 32,597 early votes, also 28.3%, which is up 3.3% from the 31,561 in 2018; and Randolph County had 27,848 ballots, or 28.9% up 1.9% from 27,334 in 2018.
Statewide, 38% of those who voted early across the state were registered Democrats and 31% were registered Republicans. Although more voters are registered as unaffiliated than are registered with any party, just 30% of the early voters were unaffiliated.
The contests on the ballot range from the battle for U.S. Senate between Republican congressman Ted Budd and former Democratic N.C. Supreme Court chief justice Cheri Beasley to area contests to elect sheriffs, school boards and boards of commissioners.
Here’s more information about today’s midterm:
A. — Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. If you’re in line at a polling place at 7:30 p.m. you have the right to cast your ballot.
A. — On Election Day you must vote at the precinct in your neighborhood or community. You can’t go to any polling place as during in-person early voting, which concluded this past Saturday.
Q. — Do I have to show a picture identification to vote?
A. — No. The mandate for showing a picture ID to vote in North Carolina is on hold pending the resolution of a court challenge.
Q. — What about mailing in a ballot?
A. — If you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you may not return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day, according to the state elections board.
You may mail your ballot back or return your ballot sealed inside the completed envelope to your county board of elections office by 5 p.m. on Election Day.
Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
If you mail your ballot on or before Election Day, you may not vote again in person.
