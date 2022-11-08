HIGH POINT — If early voting is any indication, North Carolina’s turnout for today’s election may be unusually high for a non-presidential election year.

In-person early voting concluded this past weekend, and as of Monday the State Board of Elections reported that 2,152,369 votes had been cast in person and by mail, up 5.6% from 2018 and 96% from 2014.

