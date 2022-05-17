GUILFORD COUNTY — Voters had their say in Tuesday’s primary elections on two Guilford County Schools referendums on the ballot, with a strong majority favoring at least one with votes still being counted.
Results at press time with more than half the precincts reporting showed a margin of about 62% in favor of a $1.7 billion general obligation bond package to fund school construction, but a related quarter-cent increase in the county sales tax was trailing, favored by less than 47%.
If the results hold, that means the county will be able to borrow up to $1.7 billion for extensive upgrades, renovations and new construction throughout the school district.
The sales tax increase was being sought to help pay the debt on the bonds. It was projected to generate about $20 million of the roughly $50 million annually Guilford County says it will need to pay off the bonds through 2038.
The district says it has more than $2 billion in facility needs, including more than $800 million in deferred maintenance.
The average school building in the county is more than 55 years old. A campaign in favor of the bond referendum called for rebuilding 18 schools, renovating 13 schools, building three new schools and making $363 million worth of safety and technology upgrades for all schools, as well as major repairs to heating and air systems, roofing and plumbing systems.
Guilford voters in November 2020 overwhelmingly approved a $300 million bond package for school construction but voted down an accompanying quarter-cent sales tax increase.
County commissioners have not set the property tax rate yet for the 2022-23 budget year, which begins July 1, but an additional $92 million a year would be generated under the current rate due to property value increases in the recent countywide revaluation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.