THOMASVILLE — Voters will have the chance to meet and hear from candidates for mayor and Thomasville City Council during an event next week organized by the Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The campaign meet-and-greet will take place at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Ball Park Community Center at 7003 Ball Park Road.
There are 16 candidates running for mayor and council in the Nov. 2 general election, among the largest number of incumbents and challengers to seek office in one year in Thomasville’s history.
Councilman Joe Leonard is running against Mayor Raleigh York Jr. in a two-man race for Thomasville’s top elected post.
Three incumbents and 11 challengers are running for the seven council seats. The Thomasville City Council candidates are incumbents Ronald S. Bratton, Wendy Bryant Sellars and D. Hunter Thrift. The challengers are Ronald W. Fowler, Randy Hersom, Doug Hunt, JacQuez Johnson, Eric Kuppel, Katrina Milburn, Lisa Shell, Jeannette Shepherd, Dee Stokes, Payton Williams and Johnny West.
Council members Jane Murphy, Neal Grimes and Scott Styers aren’t seeking reelection.
Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce President Keith Tobin said the large number of candidates seeking local office spurred the group to organize the event.
“We felt like because we had so many candidates out there we needed to get people in front of them,” Tobin said.
The format for the event will involve each candidate giving a four-minute presentation to the audience. After all candidates have spoken, they will be available for one-on-one questions and conversations with voters.
“We want to give the candidates a chance to share their vision for our community,” Tobin told The High Point Enterprise. “It’s a presentation by our candidates, and a meet-and-greet afterwards.”
Tobin said he hopes the campaign event will allow Thomasville voters to gather information and impressions before going to the polls.
“I hope they are educated on who the candidates are,” he said. “You see candidate signs out there and think, ‘Who is that person?’ Hopefully, through the candidate meet-and-greet, people will learn what the candidates stand for and make an educated vote when they go out to the polls.”
For more information call the Thomasville Area Chamber of Commerce at 336-475-6134.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.