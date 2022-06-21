With several members of Congress not seeking reelection this year, North Carolina voters were more engaged in last month’s primary election for the 2022 midterms than they have been in other recent midterm primaries.
But that’s not a high bar to clear.
Even with this year’s heightened interest, more than 80% of people who could’ve voted in the primary did not.
The 19.6% voter turnout in the May 17 primary was notably higher than in the last primary election, in 2018, when only 13.8% of eligible voters participated. Turnout was 15.8% in 2014.
Turnout was slightly higher than the state average in Guilford County, 20.5%, and Randolph County, 21.8%, but lower in Davidson County, 18.8%, and Forsyth County, 16.6%.
Midterm primaries tend to have lower turnout than primaries during presidential election years, since there’s no presidential candidates on the ballot in a midterm.
In 2020, for example, when North Carolina voters were helping decide whether the Democratic Party should nominate Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Michael Bloomberg or a number of other candidates, the turnout was more than 31%. And in 2016, when both the Republican and Democratic parties had contested presidential primaries, the turnout was even higher.
But even though midterms have other important elections like for Congress and the state legislature, turnout tends to lag.
One notable exception in 2018 was in Davidson County, where a hotly contested sheriff’s race drove turnout to 23%.
An analysis of the data by The News & Observer of Raleigh shows that turnout was up this year compared to 2018 across nearly every age, race, ethnicity and political party.
As is typically the case, older voters dominated the election. Senior citizens cast nearly triple the amount of ballots as millennials and Gen Z voters combined, even though millennials are now the largest generation. Around 212,000 voters age 40 and under participated in the primary, compared to 593,000 voters age 66 and older.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.