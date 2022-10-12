HIGH POINT — If you’re not registered to vote and want to have your say on Election Day, you need to sign up by Friday to go to the polls on Nov. 8.
If you don’t, you still get a second chance to cast a ballot during early voting, which begins next week.
Friday is the deadline to sign up to vote on Election Day. County election board offices will accept voter registration forms delivered in person through 5 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.
If you mail in your voter registration form, it must be postmarked by Friday, Oct. 14.
“If the postmark is missing or unclear, the application will be processed if it is received in the mail no later than 20 days before the election,” the state elections board says. “Otherwise, the application will not be processed until after the election.”
If you have a North Carolina driver’s license or other state Division of Motor Vehicle identification, you may register through midnight Friday at the website tinyurl.com/4nu34xz9.
If you miss Friday’s deadline, you can register and vote on the same day during early voting Oct. 20-Nov. 5.
Seventeen-year-olds who will be 18 years old by Nov. 8 are eligible to register and vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.