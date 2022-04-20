TRIAD — A key deadline approaches later this week for voters who want to cast ballots on May 17 for primary election day.
Anyone who wants to take part in the primary on May 17 or to vote by mail has to register to vote by Friday at the close of the business day, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections. However, someone who misses the voter registration deadline can still same-day register and vote during the early voting period starting April 28.
Friday is also the deadline to change political party status, including switching to an unaffiliated designation, ahead of the primary.
Unaffiliated voters can choose to vote in either party’s primary races, but only in one party’s races during a single primary. Voters registered Democratic can’t cast a ballot in the Republican primary, and voters registered Republican can’t participate in the Democratic primary.
Party affiliation changes are not permitted during the one-stop early voting period or on election day, the state elections board said in a statement Tuesday.
Anyone who is currently registered to vote already is eligible to cast a ballot in the primary.
Those who are 17 years old but will be 18 by the general election on Nov. 8 are eligible to register and vote in the primary.
Voters will decide races in Republican and Democratic primaries for the U.S. Senate contest to succeed retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr. Voters also will cast ballots in primaries for the U.S. House, N.C. General Assembly and county races for offices such as sheriff, district attorney, county commissioners and school boards.
In the greater High Point area, voters in Guilford County have competitive primaries on the Democratic and Republican sides for sheriff, while there are only GOP primaries for sheriff in Davidson and Randolph counties.
In Guilford County, voters will decide whether to approve a $1.7 billion bond issue for new construction or renovation of many Guilford County schools, including ones in High Point. Guilford County voters also will decide a referendum on raising the county sales tax by a quarter of a cent, which county officials have said will help pay the bond debt. Both issues will appear on all ballots regardless of party.
