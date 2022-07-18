TRIAD — Registration of volunteers for the 2022 North Carolina Folk Festival has begun.
Each year, more than 1,000 volunteers sign up to help set up the festival’s infrastructure, attend to artists and vendors, serve beverages, assist the public and more.
All volunteers will receive a free North Carolina Folk Festival T-shirt.
This year’s festival will be Sept. 9-11 in downtown Greensboro.
To sign up, or for further information, visit ncfolkfestival.com/volunteer.
