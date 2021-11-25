HIGH POINT – The CEO of a High Point company is involved in a new venture to distribute mineral water from an Ecuadorian volcano in the U.S.
David Couch, CEO of Blue Ridge Cos., and daughter Sara Couch will launch Splendor Water in January at David Couch’s Summerfield Farms, an event venue and farm in northern Guilford County, according to a press release.
Splendor stands out because it comes from an artesian well at one of the world’s tallest active volcanoes and boasts an array of natural properties that promote optimal health, including naturally occurring minerals, electrolytes, and colloidal gold and silver, the press release said.
Splendor is certified by the Rainforest Alliance and is a member of the One Percent For The Planet, which recognizes brands that contribute at least 1% of their annual sales to environmental causes, the press release said.
David Couch noted that the health benefits of the water match the emphasis of Summerfield Farms – which produces grass-fed and grass-finished beef and certified organic produce on “health, wellness and respecting the earth.”
Sara Couch serves the new venture as director of growth and operations alongside industry experts Collins Pugh, director of U.S. business development, formerly of the Mountain Valley Spring Co., and Breck Speed, former CEO of Mountain Valley.
