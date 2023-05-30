HIGH POINT — The primary tourism agency in High Point plans to move its offices and Regional Visitors Center to the downtown building that houses Splashworks.
Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said the goal is to be fully operational at 515 W. English Road by Jan. 1, 2024.
The agency’s current location at 1634 N. Main St. was purchased last year by High Point University for uses associated with its new dental school.
Burnett said Visit High Point could have stayed after its current lease expires in January, but opted to relocate after learning that Splashworks owner Tom Van Dessel was looking to move the manufacturing portion of his business out of his building, which would free up most of the 14,000-square-foot space for a tenant.
“HPU has been great to work with. They said, ‘Take your time; we can do month-to-month.’ They didn’t want to evict us. They wanted to make sure we found what we wanted,” Burnett said. “Tom is very community-minded. He could have held out for (a higher rent) if he wanted to, instead of letting a nonprofit in here.”
Van Dessel said Splashworks, which designs and manufactures wall art, pillows and other accessories for customers such as hotels and restaurants, has outgrown its production space, which he’s moving to a larger facility in the High Point area — the location of which he’s not ready to disclose yet.
He’ll retain about 2,400 square feet on the first floor for Splashworks’ showroom and will lease the rest to Visit High Point, which expects to use about 7,000 square feet and sublease the rest, likely the upstairs portion of the building, Burnett said.
She said it offers a prime location in the city’s growing downtown catalyst district next to Stratagon and across from Congdon Yards.
“There’s a lot we can do with this building that I think will complement our neighbors up and down the street,” she said.
The plan is to reinvent the 2,000-square-foot visitors center, which has 23 exhibits and kiosks, so that it continues to cater to furniture shoppers and designers.
“The majority of our visitors to our visitors center are looking for furniture shopping opportunities,” Burnett said. “We’re reimagining it for our concierge service (for shoppers) and how to use technology with less space to tell High Point’s story. Tom has already done some of that work for us.”
Van Dessel is president of High Point by Design, an industry group organized to reinvent the city as a year-round hub of design and creativity.
He’s incorporated aspects of this outside Splashworks, such as a plastic igloo and concrete furniture.
“He’s always going to have the cool factor outside to lure people into his showroom. Those are the attributes we want to lean into,” Burnett said. “We’re going to have to curate it to engage visitors and have it look cool.”
