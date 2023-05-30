HPTNWS-05-30-23 VISITORS.jpg

Visit High Point President Melody Burnett, right, talks with Splashworks owner Tom Van Dessel at his downtown home decor business. The tourism agency will move its offices and visitors center to the Splashworks facility at 515 W. English Road by the end of the year.

HIGH POINT — The primary tourism agency in High Point plans to move its offices and Regional Visitors Center to the downtown building that houses Splashworks.

Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said the goal is to be fully operational at 515 W. English Road by Jan. 1, 2024.

