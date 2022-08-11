HIGH POINT — High Point’s visitors bureau is raising the profile of its person who is focused on the home furnishings industry.
After six years with Visit High Point, Christina Payne has been promoted to director of business development, Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said in a press release. Previously serving as the business development manager, Payne has been the face of the Visit High Point concierge services, which deliver complimentary planning to consumers and designers who want help making the most of their time furniture shopping in the area. She also has managed operations and programming of the Regional Visitors Center and works to broaden direct business opportunities in the home furnishings industry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.