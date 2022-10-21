HIGH POINT — Visit High Point invites members of the community to submit photos for its upcoming guidebook.
The contest started Thursday and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 8. The contest winner will have their photo featured on the cover of the agency’s 2022 Destination guide, a printed guidebook used to market the city of High Point to potential visitors. The winner also will receive a $200 Visa Gift Card. The competition is open to visitors and locals alike, and all entrants must be at least 18 years old.
“Whether it’s a photo of a noticeable local landmark or some of your favorite High Point hotspots, our team is looking for high-quality images that showcase some of what our city has to offer,” said Nancy Bowman, Visit High Point vice president of branding.
Submitted images should be a recognizable tourist attraction, location, event or restaurant that positively depicts the city of High Point, and the submitter must own the full rights to any image uploaded.
By entering the contest, all contestants grant Visit High Point rights and permissions to reuse photos on social media, visithighpoint.com, and in print and digital marketing materials.
Visit High Point will select three finalists by Nov. 10, and the public can vote on the winner through Visit High Point’s social media channels. The public voting period will conclude on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at which point the winner will be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.