HIGH POINT — Visit High Point invites members of the community to submit photos for its upcoming guidebook.

The contest started Thursday and runs through Tuesday, Nov. 8. The contest winner will have their photo featured on the cover of the agency’s 2022 Destination guide, a printed guidebook used to market the city of High Point to potential visitors. The winner also will receive a $200 Visa Gift Card. The competition is open to visitors and locals alike, and all entrants must be at least 18 years old.

