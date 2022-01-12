HIGH POINT – Visit High Point’s board of directors recently elected new officers.
Giannos restaurant owner Dave Nicoletta, the new chairman, brings the perspective of food and beverage businesses’ experiences for nearly two years during the ongoing pandemic.
“Despite the most recent challenges in the tourism and hospitality sector, Visit High Point is still highly focused on long-term strategies outlined in High Point’s strategic destination plan adopted in 2019, as well as immediate short-term goals to accelerate recovery,” Nicoletta said. “Product development is a top priority to leverage maximum benefits to the visitor economy and local quality of life to build destination resilience.”
Other executive committee members are Chris Amos of International Market Centers as vice chair; Jonathan Marquez of Northwood Animal Hospital as treasurer; James McNeil as assistant treasurer; and Jenni Lynch of Roberson Haworth & Reese as past chair.
The board of the Destination Marketing Organization also installed Mark Connell, general manager of Courtyard by Marriott, as a new voting member appointed by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners to represent accommodations of more than 100 rooms. The county board also reappointed its vice chair, Carlvena Foster, to another term on the Visit High Point board.
Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point, said she is confident in the board’s leadership. She added she also is thrilled to have Nicoletta as chair because he is well-versed in the areas of restaurant hospitality, youth sports and has a regional mindset to see the big picture that benefits all.
“Going into 2022, we will continue to build youth and amateur sports as we can identify the immediate opportunities through High Point’s transformational development through our downtown, parks and recreation facilities, nonprofit and educational programming,” Burnett said.
Visit High Point is positioning its business plan and capacity to implement strategic branding in partnership with the city of High Point’s Prosperity and Livability Committee to demonstrate High Point’s brand promise.
“Downtown experiences and product development will be another priority as we look for ways for the community and visitors to identify our urban core as a destination for entertainment, dining and enjoyment year-round,” Burnett said.
