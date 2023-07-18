HIGH POINT — Visit High Point has awarded a total of $250,000 in grants to 15 local tourism initiatives as part of a program designed to drive more visitors and overnight stays to the city.
Funding was awarded for three live music and festival projects, three strategic planning initiatives, four home furnishing and design events, one research and development study for outdoor recreation, one sports tourism event and three projects for sensory experiences for
visitors on the autism spectrum, said Melody Burnett, president of Visit High Point.
“We were encouraged by the quality of applications, as High Point has overall strategies to focus on art and design events and aesthetics, draw more live entertainment to gain consumer traffic in the urban core, sustain our brand promise as a certified autism destination and enhance sports tourism through more multi-day events,” she said.
The grant recipients are:
• The Art Gallery at Congdon Yards ($12,500 for strategic planning).
• Science in Design ($17,000 for a science, art and design symposium).
• Stock + Grain Assembly with Ziggy's ($10,000 for Center City Music Festival).
• High Point Arts Council ($7,000 for strategic planning, rebranding and vision launch, and $2,000 for certified autism programming).
• High Point Historical Society ($17,000 for strategic exhibition planning).
• High Point by Design ($20,000 for a vacation rental design summit, and $7,500 for certified autism programming).
• Q's Corner ($11,000 for autism program marketing).
• International Society of Furniture Designers ($5,000 for a design student familiarization tour).
• International Textile Alliance ($8,000 for “grow the show” initiative).
• Cohab Space ($43,000 for its live music venue).
• Piedmont Triad Regional Council ($10,000 for a pilot program on outdoor recreation data analysis).
• Friends of John Coltrane ($40,000 for the 12th annual John Coltrane Jazz & Blues Festival).
• Carolina Core Soccer Foundation ($40,000 for the first annual Carolina Core FC Academy Soccer Tournament).
