HIGH POINT — Visit High Point has announced staff changes it says will help the group better serve visitors and community partners, including two promotions and a new hire.
The organization recently hired Linda Everhart as visitor information specialist and promoted Brad Mendenhall and Ginger Somers to sales and services manager and visitors center manager, respectively.
Everhart, who has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, will provide personalized assistance to visitors, helping them to discover all that High Point has to offer.
Mendenhall’s promotion to sales and services manager is not only a change in title, but also a change in department. He is transitioning from the regional visitors center staff to the sales and marketing department of Visit High Point, where he will play an integral role in efforts to manage meeting and event leads, internal data, and support groups and events coming to High Point, working closely with partners to ensure their needs are met.
Somers, who previously was a visitor information specialist, will oversee the day-to-day operations of the visitors center and its Complimentary Concierge Service. The center said Somers has been instrumental in creating memorable experiences for visitors to the area during her time with Visit High Point.
