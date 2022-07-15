HIGH POINT — Tourism agency Visit High Point has hired Dana East to the position of events development manager and Haley Overturf as a branding content coordinator.
The additions are designed to help the organization achieve such goals as drawing more events, festivals, and youth and amateur sports to the city, as well as beefing up marketing efforts.
An industry veteran, East has more than 20 years of event coordination and project management experience, Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said.
“Dana has extensive experience in planning festivals, tournaments and expos that complement our needs to increase and enhance spectator event opportunities, as well as develop downtown as a destination,” Burnett said. “Dana will be visible in the community working with outside event planners and coordinating homegrown events with our industry partners.”
She said Overturf’s background in digital content creation and professional writing provides her with the necessary tools to produce content for a variety of audiences in multiple markets.
“Haley’s extensive writing skills will give our city a branded voice to potential visitors and established residents,” Burnett said. “She will manage our online assets and branding tools, including social media, website, blogs, events calendar and text platform.”
