HIGH POINT — Backers of a project to restore John Coltrane’s childhood home want to make programming for young musicians a centerpiece of the site.
Project manager Anique Oliver Brewer recently told a City Council committee that organizers want to put the house into use starting in July with a 12-week instructional cohort for middle and high school students.
Future phases over the next couple of years would include private music education, as well afterschool and summer programming.
“With youth programming, of course, we thought that would be a really great way to honor Coltrane and make sure we centered back to his formative years, and made sure our youth in the community were being engaged in this way,” Oliver Brewer said.
Officially known as the Blair-Coltrane house, it was the home of the jazz legend and his family from 1929 to 1943, when he graduated from the former William Penn High School.
The city bought the house, at 118 Underhill St., in 2006.
The High Point Preservation Society is overseeing renovations funded by a $250,000 state grant aimed at making the house a tourist destination.
Oliver Brewer said organizers hope that construction is finished by July.
She’s working with the Friends of John Coltrane and the High Point Arts Council to develop marketing and fundraising strategies for the programming, which would be led by the Gant School of Music, a Triad-based nonprofit that targets underserved youth.
It will work with the arts council to apply for grant funding for the programming.
Oliver said several issues related to program funding and operations of the site have not been resolved, including liability insurance waivers for visitors, facilities management, Internet access and funding sources.
