GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County terminated its local COVID-19 emergency declaration on Monday at 5 p.m., coinciding with the end of the statewide state of emergency even as the state is seeing continued elevated levels of viral spread.

Gov. Roy Cooper had said last month when signing the new state budget that the statewide emergency order in place since March 2020 would end Monday. He says the budget gives hospitals and medical providers the tools they need to maintain staffing levels while providing vaccines and tests without the emergency order.

