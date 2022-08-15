GUILFORD COUNTY – Guilford County terminated its local COVID-19 emergency declaration on Monday at 5 p.m., coinciding with the end of the statewide state of emergency even as the state is seeing continued elevated levels of viral spread.
Gov. Roy Cooper had said last month when signing the new state budget that the statewide emergency order in place since March 2020 would end Monday. He says the budget gives hospitals and medical providers the tools they need to maintain staffing levels while providing vaccines and tests without the emergency order.
Steven Grose, Guilford County’s emergency management director, said Monday the county can still respond adequately to spikes in illness from the virus.
“We recognize that COVID-19 is still an emergent issue, with the transmission on the rise," he said. "While the local state of emergency is being allowed to expire in conjunction with the governor’s, we want to share with the community that there are resources and processes in place to meet the immediate needs."
COVID-19 infections and illnesses have been at an elevated level since May, according to figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The amount of COVID-19 particles found in wastewater systems across the state, a key indicator of viral spread, was higher on Aug. 3, the most recent reading available, than it had been since February, when the winter spike in infections was waning.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 61 of the state’s 100 counties – including Guilford, Davidson and Randolph – have high levels of viral spread, and only three have low levels.
Hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients dropped below 250 a week statewide in early April but have been climbing since then and in the first week of August passed 1,300 a week, DHHS reported. That is also comparable to the February numbers.
However, the number of deaths from the virus has not risen as much as it did during previous waves of infections, in part because more than 77% of adults statewide have been vaccinated, and 59% have had at least one booster shot.
Also, the recent increase in infections is driven by the BA.5 variant. Although the BA.5 variant is by far the most infectious variant of COVID-19 that has been identified – accounting for 73% of all cases in which the virus was genetically sequenced in the last week of July, DHHS said – it does not appear to cause as much severe illness.
Since the first cases of the coronavirus began showing up in North Carolina in March 2020, almost 3 million people have reported testing positive in the state and more than 25,000 people have died, according to the DHHS.
Guilford County Public Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said that the amount of people receiving vaccines is holding steady.
“We continue to offer vaccines in Guilford County for anybody who wants them,” she said. “We will continue to monitor locally and recommend reactivation if appropriate.”
