HIGH POINT – A $1 million prize was there for the purchase by any High Point resident.
But it went instead to a Virginia construction worker.
William Blair of Lynchburg, Virginia, came to High Point last week to visit family and friends. He bought a $10 ticket for the 50X The Cash game at Superior Foods on N. Centennial Street on Saturday, lottery officials said.
Blair scratched the ticket off while sitting in his truck with his brother.
“I was at a loss for words,” Blair told lottery officials. When he told his brother what he had won, “My brother thought I was full of it!”
Until he was able to go to Raleigh on Monday to claim his prize, “I kept the ticket with me in my sleep,” Blair told lottery officials.
Blair had the choice of taking his prize in increments over 20 years or cashing out $600,000 right away. He chose to cash out the lump sum and brought home $426,063 after taxes, a lottery press release said.
He plans to use the winnings toward retirement and to “spoil” his niece, lottery officials said.
The 50X The Cash game launched in February 2021. One $1 million prize remains to be claimed.
