HIGH POINT — A former longtime city clerk has joined the Visit High Point team as its new executive administrator.
Lisa Vierling, who worked as clerk for the city of High Point for 21 years, succeeds Janet Siler, who is retiring after over two decades in various positions with the organization, Visit High Point President Melody Burnett said.
“Janet has been a tremendous asset to our organization since she was hired as our sales assistant in 2001. From there she has supported our sales and marketing departments and eventually absorbed the administrative duties on the executive team in the last three years,” she said. “She is the most cross-trained member of our staff, so of course, I had some angst knowing that we would lose a key employee during a time when we are experiencing tremendous growth.”
But Burnett said Vierling’s organizational leadership in administration and board management gives her peace of mind.
The hiring of Vierling is the latest in a series of staff changes and additions for Visit High Point, which Burnett said are in response to increased opportunities to make High Point a year-round destination for tourism.
