HPU CELEBRATION
High Point University 11th Annual Veterans Day Celebration will be 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center. Open to all veterans and community members. Program includes complimentary breakfast, a patriotic salute and music by the North Carolina Brass Band and the HPU Chamber Singers. Retired Col. Vance Cryer, the senior manager for Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, will be keynote speaker. For information go to www.highpoint.edu/veteransday or call 336-841-4636.
FIELD OF HONOR
KERNERSVILLE — Annual Veterans Day ceremony at Carolina Field of Honor will be Thursday, Nov. 11. Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and features color guards, special music, the laying of the wreath, taps and other commemorative activities. Comments will be made by several distinguished veterans. Keynote speaker will be Mrs. Dinny Sisley, the wife of retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Fred Sisley. Free and open to the public. Rain or shine. Lawn chairs encouraged. The Field of Honor is located in Triad Park in Kernersville. Information at www.carolinafieldofhonor.org.
FLAG RETIREMENT CEREMONY
Girl Scout Troop 2817, Kernersville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5352, and United in Service a CentralSquare Technologies ERG are sponsoring a Veteran’s Day Flag Retirement Ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. at the VFW Post, 618 Edgewood St., Kernersville. Anyone who has a flag that needs to be retired can bring it to the box outside of the VFW post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.