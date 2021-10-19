TRIAD – The public will have a chance to salute area heroes as one of the largest Veterans Day celebrations returns to the Triad.
The ceremony will be held Nov. 11, rain or shine, at the Carolina Field of Honor in Triad Park in Kernersville. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will feature color guards, special music, a wreath-laying, taps and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve the nation, past and present. Comments will be made by several distinguished veterans. The keynote speaker will be Dinny Sisley, the wife of retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen Fred Sisley.
“All of us who have ever worn a uniform know that the military is a total family commitment,” said retired Marine Lt. Col. Scott Matthews, chairman of the War Memorial Foundation Board of Directors. “It’s not just the soldier, Marine, sailor, airman or Coast Guardsman that serves, and we are honored to have Mrs. Sisley share with us her unique story.”
The Carolina Field of Honor is the largest memorial to honor Veterans on the East Coast outside of Washington, D.C. The memorial opened in 2014 and more than 3,000 veterans are currently enshrined at the monument. The monument was built by the War Memorial Board who is planning the ceremony.
The ceremony and parking are free and lawn chairs are encouraged. Organizers recommend getting to the event early. For directions and more information, visit carolinafieldofhonor.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.