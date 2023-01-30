TRIAD — Applications for food and marketplace vendors are now being accepted for the 2023 NC FolkFestival, which will be Sept. 8-10 in downtown Greensboro.
Festival organizers are seeking food vendors who can provide high-quality, diverse, efficient, friendly service to thousands of festivalgoers. The festival prioritizes featuring foods that encompass the wide variety of dishes found in the diverse communities of the state, as well as classic festival fare favorites.
Likewise, organizers are seeking marketplace vendors that encompass a variety of traditional and contemporary crafting disciplines from across the state. Eligible items include, but are not limited to, pottery, jewelry, paintings, quilts, custom furniture, textile art, stained and blown glass, photography, woodwork, sculpture, herbal/personal care, mixed media, and packaged made-in-North-Carolina food products.
The deadlines for applying are Feb. 28 for food vendors and Feb. 17 for marketplace vendors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.