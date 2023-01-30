TRIAD — Applications for food and marketplace vendors are now being accepted for the 2023 NC FolkFestival, which will be Sept. 8-10 in downtown Greensboro.

Festival organizers are seeking food vendors who can provide high-quality, diverse, efficient, friendly service to thousands of festivalgoers. The festival prioritizes featuring foods that encompass the wide variety of dishes found in the diverse communities of the state, as well as classic festival fare favorites.

