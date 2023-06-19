HIGH POINT — The High Point Arts Council is seeking artists and makers to participate in the 49th annual Day in the Park Festival.
The festival will be held Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Lake Park in Jamestown and will feature two stages of live entertainment, multiple food trucks, children’s activities, folklife exhibitions, arts-themed activities, and more than 30 artists and crafters.
From jewelry makers to woodworkers to local authors, Day in the Park is one of the best opportunities for local artists to not only sell their work, but make a connection with the surrounding Triad community. Also, with about 3,000 people expected to attend, it’s an opportunity for local food businesses and food trucks to promote their companies.
Fine artists and crafters who would like to participate are reserved a spot in the festival’s Marketplace Bazaar where they can set up their own space to exhibit and sell their work. Food trucks and carts can also reserve a spot to sell concessions throughout the day.
The fee for fine artists and crafters is $50 before July 15, $75 after July 15. The application deadline is July 31.
For food trucks, the fee is $200 before Aug. 25 and $250 after Aug. 25. For food carts, the fee is $100 before Aug. 25, $150 after Aug. 25. The application deadline is Aug. 31.
