HIGH POINT — City officials didn’t have to look far to find the new director of the High Point Transportation Department.
Greg Venable, a transportation planner for the city since 2006, was recently promoted to the top job, replacing Mark McDonald, who retired in April.
Venable had been serving as interim director since then and earned the promotion from city management in a competitive application process.
His annual salary is $125,348.
Venable is a Kernersville native and graduate of East Forsyth High School, but he and his family have long had ties to High Point.
His wife is a High Point University graduate and his brother, Terry, works for the High Point Market Authority and sits on the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in geography with a concentration in urban planning from UNC-Greensboro, Venable worked for the city of Winston-Salem as a transportation planner before taking the same position with High Point.
In 2014, he became transportation planning administrator, serving as the top staffer to the High Point Metropolitan Planning Organization, which sets regional priorities for road projects.
As director, he oversees a department with about 80 employees across several divisions that operate the city’s bus system; control, monitor and maintain traffic signals and signs; and approve the transportation design aspects of zoning and construction plans for development projects.
Among the slew of local and state road projects underway that Venable’s department has a hand in is the N.C. Department of Transportation reconstruction of the S. Main Street interchange on Interstate 85 Business.
In addition to a new bridge and access points on and off the highway, the project includes sidewalks and bike lanes on both sides of S. Main Street.
“We like to get those amenities in when we can,” Venable said. “There’s been more focus on complete streets for all users, like pedestrians and cyclists.”
The city plans to deploy this philosophy in a new study of the entire Main Street corridor from Business 85 to Lexington Avenue, he said.
It may piggyback to a degree off a 2014 N. Main Street “road diet” study that sparked controversy when it raised the possibility of converting vehicle travel lanes to on-street parking.
But this will be a more holistic approach that will look at the corridor in three segments and explore things the city could do like streetscape improvements.
These can include sidewalks, which the city tries to construct as often as possible, even though there is no dedicated funding source for them.
Venable said six federally funded sidewalk projects are almost ready for construction, including two segments on Eastchester Drive between N. Main and N. Centennial streets.
The next major DOT project in the area will be the widening of Johnson Street and Sandy Ridge Road from Skeet Club Road to Interstate 40, which is expected to begin construction in late 2023 or early 2024.
The project will include bike lanes, sidewalks and a 10-foot-wide pedestrian sidepath on the southern end of the corridor near the Johnson Street Sports Complex.
