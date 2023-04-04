HIGH POINT — High Point-based Vann York Auto Group announced Monday that it has expanded to Asheboro with the purchase of two dealerships there.
The acquisitions of Strider Subaru and Strider Buick GMC are the seventh and eighth locations of Vann York Auto Group.
“The Strider family has been serving the Asheboro community for 30 years, and our team looks forward to continuing their legacy of customer service,” said Greg York, president and CEO of Vann York Auto Group.
“Like the Striders, our company has a community-oriented culture. I look forward to working with the experienced staff at these stores to build relationships with their loyal customers.”
The stores will be rebranded as Vann York Subaru and Vann York Buick GMC of Asheboro.
York will be dealer principal of both, and Chief Operating Officer Bryan Lawlor will oversee the stores’ transition.
“We are excited to expand the Vann York Auto Group family and serve a broader customer base, both in terms of geography and vehicle options,” Lawlor said. “The Subaru, Buick and GMC brands make excellent vehicles, and we know both existing and new customers will love these products.”
General Manager Scott Hooker will lead day-to-day operations of the Asheboro dealerships.
Vann York Auto Group, a family-owned business, has been operating in the Triad for more than 50 years.
The company’s founding president, Vann York, bought his first dealership, Neill Pontiac, in 1973.
Since then, the auto group has grown from 20 employees to more than 375.
With these new locations, Vann York Auto Group will now have nine auto brands in the Triad, including Vann York Honda, Vann York Toyota, Vann York Nissan, Vann York Buick GMC Chevrolet and Vann York Bargain Cars. The group also operates Freedom Honda in Sumter, S.C.
