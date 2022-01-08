HIGH POINT — Discount retailer Dollar General will open one of its new Popshelf stores in a long-vacant outparcel building at a north High Point shopping center.
Construction on the new store is underway at 1587 Skeet Club Road at the front of Oak Hollow Square, which is anchored by Harris Teeter near the Eastchester Drive intersection.
A store opening is planned for “early winter,” but construction progress may alter the date, according to a statement from Popshelf.
The 9,559-square-foot building was previously a Kerr Drug store, which closed after Walgreens bought the chain in 2013.
According to a city building permit, about $229,000 worth of interior tenant upfits are planned for the property.
Dollar General opened the first Popshelf stores in October 2020 and now plans to open about 1,000 over the next three years.
There are two existing Popshelfs in the Triad, in Winston-Salem and Reidsville.
In its statement, Popshelf said it chooses store locations based on demographic trends, competitive factors and traffic patterns, and that each store employs about 15 people.
Popshelf merchandise focuses on home decor, health and beauty, home cleaning supplies, paper products, party and entertainment items, seasonal specials, candy and snacks, toys, games and electronics, with 95% of items priced below $5.
According to the company, its initial targeted customers are primarily suburban women with total annual household income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000.
