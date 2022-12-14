HIGH POINT — A long-vacant industrial block in southwest High Point could be redeveloped under a plan put forth by a local home furnishings company.
Bricks & Beams LLC has applied to the city to rezone a 7.2-acre area consisting of five vacant buildings totaling 472,000 square feet in the 700 block of W. Green Drive from heavy industrial to light industrial.
The request includes the former Fli-Back toy factory at 716 W. Green Drive, which the company bought last year.
The initial phase of redevelopment for the block is proposed to consist of an assembly/event center, warehousing, office and year-round retail uses related to the furniture industry, according to the city.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of the request, which will be considered by the City Council next month.
Bricks & Beams LLC is owned by the proprietors of Schwung Home, a lighting business located on S. Centennial Street, said Beth Koonce, an attorney representing the applicant in the zoning case.
In looking to expand their business, her clients bought their first property in this block several years ago, and then got interested in assembling some of the adjacent properties, which include former Myrtle Desk and Alma Desk plants.
They now have all but one of the properties in the block under contract to purchase.
“Now what their ultimate goal is, sometime in the latter part of 2023, to ask for (a rezoning) that would give them a campus innovation hub, something along the lines of Cohab Space — not the same thing, but the same idea,” Koonce said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.