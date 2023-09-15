HIGH POINT — Part of a vacant commercial corner in High Point’s downtown catalyst district was recently purchased.
A buyer called HP Ventures LLC acquired six parcels at the northwest corner of N. Lindsay Street and W. English Road in July and August, according to property deeds.
The site includes Isom’s Auto Repair business, which recently closed at 201 N. Lindsay St., and an adjacent building that was previously occupied by Kingdom Building Church International.
It’s unclear who the buyer is and what their plans are for the properties.
The only information on the incorporation filing that created the limited liability company earlier this year is the name of the Winston-Salem attorney who filed the paperwork with the state.
The properties are across the street from Piedmont Electric Repair Co. at 208 N. Lindsay St., which the city bought earlier this year and plans to convert to parking to accommodate growth in the catalyst district that includes Truist Point stadium.
Deputy City Manager Greg Ferguson said city officials were not aware of any redevelopment plans for the site.
The buyer paid $750,000 for the Isom property and $170,000 for the former church parcel.
Next to it, the LLC purchased 1.9 acres that include two blighted former office buildings at 209 and 213 N. Lindsay St. for $2.2 million.
The other parcels that were purchased are vacant lots at 610 and 614 W. English Road for $480,000.
