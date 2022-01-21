THOMASVILLE – Work on utility lines is expected to stall traffic at times Sunday on U.S. 29-70 near Davidson-Davie Community College.
As crews are ready to pull the lines across the highway, formerly known as Interstate 85 Business, and lift them into the air, construction trucks will ride side by side to block all traffic headed toward the work area, the N.C. Department of Transportation said. During these times, flag crews will be posted to block vehicles from entering the highway from on-ramps at Old U.S. 29, Caldcleugh Road, Old Greensboro Road and Evans Road.
This will happen several times between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The work might be postponed to Wednesday if the utility crews are needed to repair winter storm damage in the eastern part of the state, NCDOT said.
