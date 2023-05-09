HIGH POINT — The city’s walk-in payment locations will be closed later this week for information technology system maintenance.
From noon Thursday through Sunday, customers won’t be able to make utility payments in person at City Hall or at the Parks and Recreation office on Northpoint Avenue while the system is down for routine upgrades.
In addition, during this time customer service representatives will be unable to process payments over the phone or access account information, including balances.
Customers will be able to make utility payments through the city’s automated call system and online through the city’s customer portal. Customers enrolled in the automatic bank draft program will not be affected, nor will mail-in or dropbox payments.
Customer Service Director Jeremy Coble estimated that 100 to 200 customers typically make walk-in payments over a two-day period during this part of the monthly billing cycle.
“We’re always much busier in the beginning and end (of each month), so we kind of chose this middle piece as a good timeline,” he said.
The city has around 42,000 water, sewer and electricity customers.
“We definitely like to stress our online options,” Coble said. “We find that once folks start using those, they really like them. The bulk of our payments come through online channels, and we’re very proud of that.”
The city says regular customer-service hours and operations will resume on Monday.
