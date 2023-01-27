GUILFORD COUNTY — The expansion of Guilford County Schools’ high-dose tutoring program has more than tripled the number of students making use of it, and the total hours devoted to tutoring is more than five times higher than last year, the school system superintendent said.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley included the numbers Thursday in a presentation to the Guilford County Board of Education about community feedback she has received over the past several months in town halls and other community meetings she has held to discuss the performance and future of the school system. Among the feedback has been positive support for the district’s efforts to help students make up for academic ground lost during the COVID-19 pandemic’s lack of in-person classes.

