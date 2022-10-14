TRIAD — Just 4% of Guilford County’s population and 7% of the overall state population has been vaccinated with the newest COVID-19 booster, which is specifically designed for recent variants of the virus, according to state figures.
And that could be a problem because two new variants have appeared, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, in a media briefing Thursday.
The new variants — labeled BA.4.6 and BA.7 — do not so far appear to cause more severe illness than recent variants but do appear to better evade immunity from previous vaccinations or illness, Ohl said.
Both are offshoots of the omicron variant, which the new booster is tailored to guard against, so getting a booster shot now gives you a much better chance of avoiding serious illness, Ohl said.
“What targets the parents should also target the kids,” he said.
The FDA approved the new booster more than a month ago, and this week the FDA approved it for children as young as 5.
In the last half of September, the BA.4.6 variant accounted for nearly 20% of the COVID-19 cases in North Carolina that were genetically sequenced, and BA.7 accounted for about 2%, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
But Ohl said he expects one or both of those variants to account for at least half of all cases in the state by February.
Most of the state’s population currently has poor protection against that.
Although Guilford rate of booster vaccination is worse than the statewide average of 7%, it’s higher than the rate in most of North Carolina’s counties, including every county that abuts Guilford, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
For instance, 3% of Davidson County residents have received the new booster, and only 2% of Randolph County residents have.
People over 65 and those with compromised immune systems are at the most risk of severe illness, but even among those groups the percentage who have received boosters is low, according to DHHS. Although 97% of North Carolinians over 65 have had the complete initial series of shots, just 13% have received the most recent booster.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have been declining since August, but Ohl said that matches what has happened the past two years just before cases began to increase and build to a peak in the winter.
“It’s a little bit of a calm before we get into respiratory virus season,” he said. “It’s a great time to get … (a booster) now.”
Ohl also encouraged people to get a flu shot at the same time as the COVID-19 booster. Some health experts are predicting a worse flu season than usual, based on what was seen in the southern hemisphere the past few months.
