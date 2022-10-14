TRIAD — Just 4% of Guilford County’s population and 7% of the overall state population has been vaccinated with the newest COVID-19 booster, which is specifically designed for recent variants of the virus, according to state figures.

And that could be a problem because two new variants have appeared, said Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious disease expert at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, in a media briefing Thursday.

