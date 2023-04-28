TRIAD — Flight delays and cancellations may only increase because the U.S. airline industry is slated to encounter a wave of pilot retirements.
This will add to the current pilot shortage.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 2:57 am
Kevin Baker, the executive director of the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority, said in an interview earlier this year that the pilot shortage, which began last year, was a major factor in the reduction in flights that were available at Piedmont Triad International Airport. The big airlines have hired away pilots from the kinds of regional carriers that predominate at PTIA. Larger airlines hired over 13,000 pilots in 2022, most of them from smaller carriers, but only about 9,500 new pilots obtained their licenses last year, said Faye Malarkey Black, president and CEO of the Regional Airline Association, at a House Transportation subcommittee hearing last week.
More than 500 planes from regional carriers do not have enough pilots to fly them, she said, and airlines in 42 states have less service now than before the COVID-19 pandemic. That has resulted in 136 airports losing at least one quarter of their service.
Over half of today’s working pilots will turn 65 — the mandatory retirement age — within the next 15 years. Training a new pilot can cost $80,000 to $200,000, which Black said is a barrier for many potential pilots. “Unlike other career paths that require additional professional credentialing, such as doctors and lawyers, accredited pilot training programs can’t access additional lending available through graduate aid programs to cover the higher costs,” Black said.
