HIGH POINT — David Armstrong and Aaron Sizemore may not have a vineyard on site, but their new business in downtown High Point will soon be producing wine.
Billed as the area’s first urban micro winery, Nomad Wine Works is set to open soon at 432 N. Wrenn St.
Armstrong and Sizemore, the co-founders and owners, have transformed part of a former furniture showroom that they’re leasing into a modern taproom setting that includes production space for the manufacturing of red and white wines, hard apple cider and mead.
“I got pretty interested in wine over the past six years or so,” said Armstrong, who owns The Brewer’s Kettle in High Point. “I think the whole process of fermentation and making wine is pretty cool. The fact that nobody was doing this kind of concept (locally) was something I kind of mentioned in passing to Aaron, and we just went with it.”
Sizemore is the co-founder of Radar Brewing in Winston-Salem, though he is not involved with that business any longer.
Nomad Wine Works is in the city’s social district and within a growing retail area around Truist Point stadium.
It’s located behind the Dog House restaurant and the luxury apartments under construction by Peters Development on N. Main Street.
Parking will be available at the rear of the property on N. Hamilton Street.
Nomad Wine Works includes 20 taps that will serve beer and wine, but it won’t start producing its own beverages until it gets a final commercial permit.
The plan is to produce 10 types of red and white wine, made from crushed, frozen grapes they’ll get from various farms and turn into wine with their fermentation tanks, as well as a press and other equipment.
“That takes a while, so our first red will probably be three or four months down the road,” Armstrong said.
White wine won’t take as long, and the production of mead — which is sometimes referred to as honey wine — will also be a mainstay.
“It’s the oldest fermented beverage,” Armstrong said.
Nomad Wine Works will be able to accommodate about 160 people and, in addition to inside seating, will feature patio space in the back.
Armstrong and Sizemore said they plan to bring in live music to Nomad Wine Works and they hope this will also help spur more activity in the downtown area year-round.
