HIGH POINT
Unseasonably warm temperatures were as much of a highlight as the Christmas carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, open houses at local businesses and visits with Santa at Saturday’s 12th annual Uptowne Holiday Stroll.
“It’s been a very good day, a busy day,” Santa said as he awaited the next child in line
at the JH Adams Inn.
Nicolia Humphrey’s 2-year-old daughter, N’chele, and 5-month-old son, LeeVon, smiled for photos as they sat on Santa’s lap for their first time. LeeVon only fussed when his mother strapped him into the stroller after their visit.
“He’s a great Santa,” Humphrey said. “My kids love him.”
Matt Epperson also was pleased with his 3-year-old and 9-month-old daughters’ visit with the Jolly Old Elf.
“We talked about what snacks to put out for the reindeer,” Epperson said.
He chuckled as his older daughter quietly answered “carrots.”
About 80 children spent
time with Santa during the
first hour after the exhibit opened at the JH Adams
Inn, General Manager Derek Cress said.
“Today has been amazing,” Cress said. “We’re getting a lot of good response for the new space we have here. We just finished this new courtyard addition that is now enclosed. I think it’s good that everybody’s gotten out of the house after a COVID year. It’s a good holiday season to get everybody back out.”
Children colored holiday pictures while cookies and hot chocolate were enjoyed by people of all ages inside the inn’s courtyard.
Along the sidewalk, sounds of the holiday rang out as the High Point Community Theatre sang well-known Christmas carols and reminded passersby of plans for the Dec. 10-12 musical presentation of “A Christmas Carol” at the High Point Theatre.
“I got to see the horses and a lot of families out together today,” said theater president Courtney Lowe. “It’s pretty magical. People love the carolers, and it’s so nice to be back.”
Mayor Jay Wagner and his wife Leigh paused during their stroll to speak with others along N. Main Street.
“I’m really happy that the weather is good today,” Wagner said. “This has become a tradition over the last nine or 10 years for people to support the businesses here in Uptowne High Point and it provides another opportunity to gather.”
High Point University head basketball coach Tubby Smith and his wife Donna also took time to visit during the stroll.
“It’s beautiful,” Smith said. “I’m really impressed, and you couldn’t ask for a better day. God smiled on us with the sunshine and people in short-sleeved shirts. It’s unbelievable in December. It’s good to be out here and enjoy it. This time last year with the pandemic, we missed a year, but this is perfect. It’s great to see folks and socialize with them. You can see we have a lot of different businesses to offer here in High Point. I’m glad we could get out here today and make some purchases.”
Donna Smith also described the event as beautiful. “Very nice, very accommodating,” she said. “You couldn’t ask for better weather.”
This holiday stroll was likely the warmest one ever, another High Point resident said as she walked toward the mini market at the High Point Public Library with more than 50 vendors.
cingram@hpenews.com | 336-888-3534 | @HPEcinde
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.