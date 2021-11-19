HIGH POINT – Christmas carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday open houses at local businesses and visits with Santa will return with the 12th annual Uptowne Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The holiday event will take place along N. Main Street between Ray and State avenues to offer sights and sounds of the season. Admission is free.
The only charge is $5 per person for carriage rides. The horses and riders of the Sedgefield Hunt Club parade up Main Street from the High Point Public Library to State Avenue and back with police escort.
Puttin’ on the Grits, a breakfast fundraiser for Community Clinic of High Point, kicks off the day at 8 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church Community Center.
Open houses with tours, refreshments, children’s activities and music will be held at St. Mary’s and First Presbyterian churches and at historical homes such as The Briles House and The Sherrod and businesses at Millis Square or Hillcrest Realty Group. Retail merchants also host open houses with sales, refreshments and prize drawings.
Other highlights of the Holiday Stroll include Santa at the JH Adams Inn, carolers, food trucks and more than 50 holiday vendors.
The Stocking Stroll, added to the Holiday Stroll four years ago, this year will feature 150 stockings made exclusively for Uptowne by Relish Home and available to purchase for $30 each. The purchasers bring those stockings to the Holiday Stroll to fill them with free stocking stuffers by participating merchants. The stockings are available at 10 of the Uptowne retail stores.
For a list of free stocking stuffer locations and a schedule to be continuously updated through the event, visit www.uptownehighpoint.org or https://www.facebook.com/uptownehighpoint
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the stockings goes to the Kiwanis Club Christmas Cheer Fund.
