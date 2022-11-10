TRIAD — United Parcel Service Inc. agreed to pay more than $5.3 million in a settlement to resolve allegations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of violations of hazardous waste regulations at 1,160 facilities, including two in High Point and two at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Many UPS facilities were generating, handling and disposing of hundreds of pounds of hazardous waste per month without complying with federal management requirements, the EPA said.

