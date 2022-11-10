TRIAD — United Parcel Service Inc. agreed to pay more than $5.3 million in a settlement to resolve allegations by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of violations of hazardous waste regulations at 1,160 facilities, including two in High Point and two at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Many UPS facilities were generating, handling and disposing of hundreds of pounds of hazardous waste per month without complying with federal management requirements, the EPA said.
The waste included acute hazardous waste; ignitable, corrosive and reactive wastes; and waste with such toxins as arsenic, barium, lead, mercury, benzene and methyl ethyl ketone, according to the settlement agreement.
EPA’s investigation began after Arkansas state inspectors found in 2019 that a UPS facility in Fort Smith had hazardous waste subject to federal regulations and notified the EPA.
The company has 36 months to come into compliance.
UPS began addressing the reported violations in 2021, the EPA said.
The High Point facilities covered by the settlement are at 199 Park Plaza Drive and 1205 Corporation Drive.
