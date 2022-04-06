GUILFORD COUNTY — The upcoming academic year calendar for about two dozen public schools in Guilford County, including several in High Point, will change through a recent revision by the school district.
Guilford County Schools has made adjustments In response to feedback from educators. Restart schools have calendar flexibility through the permission of the N.C. Board of Education. There are 23 restart schools out of 126 total schools countywide.
For students, the first day of school is now Aug. 15 instead of Aug. 9, and the last day of school is June 9 instead of June 14, which is consistent with schools on the traditional calendar.
The updated restart schools calendar reduces the number of mandated teacher workdays from 15 to nine and requires teachers to report on Aug. 8 instead of Aug. 1.
The revised calendar also decreases the number of student days from 183 to 181.
The High Point area restart schools include Ferndale and Welborn middle schools, Fairview and Oak View elementary schools and Montlieu Academy of Technology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.