GUILFORD COUNTY — Republican Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch of High Point won’t run for another term next year, saying he plans to seek a different office in the 2024 elections.

Upchurch told The High Point Enterprise on Monday that he thinks he has accomplished goals that he mapped out when he first won the seat in the 2020 elections. He intends to remain a commissioner through his current term, which ends in December 2024.

