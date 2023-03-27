GUILFORD COUNTY – A Republican Guilford County commissioner announced Monday that he will run for state treasurer in 2024.
James Upchurch previously had said he would not run for reelection to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and would pursue higher office, but he did not say until Monday which office he would seek.
The current treasurer, Republican Dale Folwell, announced on Saturday that he will run for governor in 2024.
In his announcement, Upchurch – who won election in 2020 as a Democrat but switched parties a year later – touted the Republican Party’s fiscal record in North Carolina.
“Republicans have worked hard over the past decade to decrease our state’s debt and lower costs for North Carolinians. Our pension fund is one of the best in the nation. It’s essential that we elect a conservative treasurer to keep our state on the right track,” he said.
Upchurch highlighted health care and education as two of his highest priorities. The treasurer’s office oversees the State Health Plan, and the treasurer is a member of the State Board of Education.
Upchurch’s comments on health care echoed Folwell’s long record on the topic. Folwell in particular has crusaded in favor of greater transparency in pricing from the state’s hospitals.
“We need to improve health care in our state, and that starts with our state employees and the State Health Plan,” Upchurch said. “I am committed to continuing the fight against hospitals that overcharge patients and lack transparency when it comes to the price of their services, thereby driving up the cost of treatment.”
Upchurch said he would use the treasurer’s position as a member of the State Board of Education “to empower our parents and eliminate political indoctrination in our schools,” echoing language that has been popular across the country in Republican politics in recent elections.
“With only half of our students able to perform at grade level, it is my firm belief that we need more parent involvement, not less,” he said.
Upchurch said he plans to tour all 100 of the state’s counties for his campaign.
Although Upchurch has served just one term on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, he said last month when he announced he would not seek reelection that he had accomplished what he set out to do when he was elected in 2020.
Upchurch represents District 6, which covers parts of southwestern Guilford County and north High Point.
Democrat Brandon Gray, who lost bids in 2022 and 2020 against state Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, has said he will run for the District 6 seat.
