GUILFORD COUNTY — Republican Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch will run for state auditor instead of making a bid for state treasurer in next year’s election, he announced Wednesday.
Upchurch, the first-term commissioner from High Point, indicated in March that he would seek the treasurer’s post that will be vacated at the end of 2024 by Republican Dale Folwell, who is running for governor. But Upchurch now intends to run for state auditor, a post held by longtime Democratic incumbent Beth Wood.
“This decision was not made lightly and was driven by my commitment to serving the people of our state in the most impactful manner possible,” Upchurch told The High Point Enterprise.
Wood has been the subject of controversy after she was charged with hit-and-run for leaving the site of a wreck in downtown Raleigh in December. She has not said since then whether she still intends to run for reelection.
Upchurch said he would reform the auditor’s office, especially in regard to oversight of school system spending and local government appropriations to nonprofit groups.
“I will shed light on any financial irregularities and hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” he said. “My unwavering dedication lies in ensuring that local governments and our public officials operate with transparency, accountability and fiscal responsibility.”
Upchurch was elected in 2020 as a Democrat to District 6 on the Guilford County Board of Commissioners but switched parties a year later, saying he had become disillusioned with the Democratic majority on the board in its approaches to county government. He will serve as a commissioner through the end of his first term in December 2024.
Upchurch, who made his first run for elected office in the 2020 commissioner’s contest, previously announced that he wouldn’t seek reelection to his board seat.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.