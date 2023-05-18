GUILFORD COUNTY — Republican Guilford County Commissioner James Upchurch will run for state auditor instead of making a bid for state treasurer in next year’s election, he announced Wednesday.

Upchurch, the first-term commissioner from High Point, indicated in March that he would seek the treasurer’s post that will be vacated at the end of 2024 by Republican Dale Folwell, who is running for governor. But Upchurch now intends to run for state auditor, a post held by longtime Democratic incumbent Beth Wood.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

