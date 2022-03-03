HIGH POINT — Seven companies that helped United Way of Greater High Point meet community needs during the COVID-19 pandemic were recently recognized with the 2021 Spirit of North Carolina Award.
United Way of North Carolina recognized 75 winners representing 22 local United Ways across the state for their fundraising, volunteer and advocacy efforts.
The local 2021 winners and their winning categories are:
• Guilford County Schools — Most impactful and engaging kickoff and events.
• High Point Housing Authority — Investment in long-term sustainable impact.
• Hubbell Industrial Controls — Building momentum and sustainability.
• Computerway Food Systems — Building a legacy through volunteerism.
• Cross Company — Campaign and engagement success.
• Smart Choice — Postpandemic champion.
• YWCA — Leading through the diversity equality inclusion lens.
For more information, visit unitedwaync.org/spirit-north-carolina-award-winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.