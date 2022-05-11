HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point announced that it reached 98% of its goal for its annual fundraising campaign.
Tony Bertschi, general manager of Crescent Ford and chair of the campaign, called the nearly $4.1 million raised a success and thanked the many donors, a United Way press release said.
“This has been such a rewarding experience, and I am grateful to everyone, every company, and every organization that gave this year to help build a stronger community,” he said.
Joe Barnes, United Way’s vice president of resource development, and United Way President Jane Liebscher said it was a notable achievement.
“We did not make our goal,” Barnes said, “however, we are incredibly grateful for the dollars raised in a difficult year.”
The fundraising goal was $4.15 million.
