HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point is joining the annual Red Nose Day celebration on Friday to bring awareness to child poverty and collect supplies for those in need.
Red Nose Day was begun in the 1980s as a comedic day to bring awareness to and raise money to fight child poverty. The name evokes the fun symbolized by wearing a red clown’s nose.
This year, the United Way will take part by hosting a Dad Joke competition between three fathers are facing off. All the videos of them telling jokes, and lists of what people can donate, will be posted on United Way Facebook and Instagram pages. Viewers can vote for who is the funniest by bringing in items off that person’s list. Items will be collected on Friday and throughout next week.
Items sought for donations range from food for the BackPack program to summer supplies for children and homeless care kit needs, according to Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact at UWGHP.
“We know that now more than ever others need a glimmer of hope and to be shown that someone still cares,” Bullock said. “We hope that collecting items for various needs while having a bit of fun will do just that, offer hope and ensure that the Greater High Point community thrives.”
