HIGH POINT — Seniors and disabled residents without sufficient air conditioning can get a free fan this week.
The United Way of Greater High Point is hosting a fan giveaway 2-4 p.m. Thursday at West End Ministries, 903 W. English Road, for people age 60 or older or disabled adults with proof of disability and a cooling situation that presents a health threat. Photo ID and proof of Guilford County residency are required.
Those in need of a fan may contact Senior Resources of Guilford in High Point at 336-884-6981.
The United Way is accepting donations and asks that all donated fans be 20-inch box fans, new in the box, and UL-approved. Donations to purchase fans ($25 per fan) also are being accepted.
Donated fans can be dropped off at the United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave. Please call beforehand to schedule a drop-off time.
For more information, contact United Way of Greater High Point at 336-883-4127.
