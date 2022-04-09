HIGH POINT – Anyone who wants to get involved in the community can find various ways through the United Way of Greater High Point and its partner agencies during National Volunteer Week, April 17-23.
From gardening to painting or helping with youth activities, the week serves as a reminder of volunteer tasks available for anyone to help make a difference in the community, said Latoya Bullock, United Way vice president of community impact.
“Volunteers are one of our most valuable resources,” Bullock said. “They give of their time and talents selflessly. We can’t wait to match potential volunteers with projects at local nonprofits for National Volunteer Week.”
Thirty-one volunteers are needed at partner agencies such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont, The Salvation Army of High Point, Family Services of the Piedmont and the Arc of High Point. The United Way will work with each group or individual that signs up to coordinate the best day and time for them to volunteer during the week.
To learn more or sign up and secure a spot, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0549abab2ba0fc1-united10
